Police raid Haleem Adil’s house thrice but fail to arrest him

In order to arrest the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, police on Thursday raided his house in Karachi multiple times but failed to apprehend him as he was not at home.

The raids were conducted due to a case that was registered against Sheikh, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, on Wednesday under a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. The police raided his house three times. Following the raids, a large number of PTI workers reached the property and protested against the police action. According to the police, Sheikh along with a dozen other people was named in the FIR No 633/22 over interference in government work, riots and attack on government staff.

Some unconfirmed reports also circulated that said the raids were conducted due to the possible presence of members of the land mafia at Sheikh’s house. The PTI had condemned the police raids. PTI spokesperson Saddam Kumbhar confirmed that the opposition leader’s home was raided twice.

“The preparations for the wedding ceremony of Sheikh’s daughter were going on and guests and relatives were present at the residence at the time when the police conducted the raids.”