Twenty arrested

Islamabad : The capital police have apprehended 20 criminals including 15 proclaimed offenders and court absconders and recovered liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said.
He said that, following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad capital police intensified a crackdown against criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.
Following these directives, an Abpara police team arrested an accused namely Saam Javed, and recovered 30 liters liquor from his possession. Likewise, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Hanan Saif Ur Rehman involved in illegally selling gas.
Similarly, Banigala police team arrested an accused namely Noshad Ahmed involved in illegally selling gasoline. Likewise, the Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused namely Ehtisham and Saqlain Mushtaq, and recovered two pistols from their possession.
Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, police teams arrested 15 accused from different areas of a city.
IGP Islamabad appreciated the police performance and said that the safety of lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.
