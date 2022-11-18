JS Bank partners with EXIM, CRCC

KARACHI: JS Bank has partnered with CRCC (specialised business unit of NRSP) and EXIM Bank (Export Import Bank of Pakistan) to help enhance the country’s green export capacity through green financing, a statement said on Thursday.
JS is one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan and also the country’s first private-sector institution to have been accredited by the Green Climate Fund (GCF).
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked in Islamabad by Syed Raza Jafar, Group Head Investment Banking and International Banking, JS Bank; Irfan Bukhari, president and CEO, EXIM Bank and Kashmala Kakakhel, Strategic Partner, CRCC. The ceremony was attended by other senior representatives from all institutions.
Speaking on the occasion, Syed Jafar Raza said, “As the only commercial bank accredited with the GCF in Pakistan, we believe that JS Bank can play a big role in making the export industry of Pakistan ‘Green’. We believe in responsible financial intermediation and have actively promoted renewable and clean energy availability for residential and SME sectors.”
Irfan Bukhari, president and CEO EXIM Bank stated, “The provision of green financing, in support of modernisation and expansion of production capacity, will contribute to positioning Pakistan as a green exporting country.
This is an initiative EXIM Bank will want to scale up with time.”
The collaboration will not only position Pakistan as an environmentally responsible country but will also be beneficial for the country’s exporters. Through such initiatives, JS Bank continues to help add value to the country’s economy, while serving its valued customers with world-class products and services.
