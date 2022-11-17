Slain journalist Arshad Sharif. Facebook

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday wrapped up slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother’s plea for an autopsy report of her son, local media reported.

Sharif’s mother had moved the IHC over the non-provision of her son’s postmortem report earlier this month. At the outset of the hearing, the deputy attorney general of Pakistan informed the IHC that the postmortem report of Arshad has been handed over to the family.

Barrister Shoaib Razaque, Arshad Sharif’s counsel, said they have received the postmortem report from PIMS. Upon a question from the court about proceedings of Arshad’s killing case in Pakistan, Razaque said the FIR of the case can be registered in Pakistan too, on which the CJ IHC Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that trial of the case can be held here.

Later, Arshad’s mother’s plea was wrapped up by the IHC. On November 14, the autopsy report of Arshad Sharif had been handed over to the family. PIMS hospital sources told a local media outlet that the post-mortem report of Arshad was handed over to his family. The report was received by a close relative of the slain journalist.