JIT to grill ARY owner in Arshad Sharif case

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team probing the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya has decided to include ARY owner Salman Iqbal in the investigation.

Sources said the team has sought help of the Dubai police to quiz the ARY owner through Pakistan’s consulate. The two-member team has also made a questionnaire for him. Official sources claim the team will be allowed to question him. Salman Iqbal had refused to return to Pakistan. In a social media post, he said he was being asked to join the probe but he did not believe an impartial investigation could be held in the present government. However, he had promised cooperation if the probe was held under the United Nations Commission on Human Rights.

There were also rumours in Islamabad that when the FIA team reached Dubai, Salman Iqbal and Tariq Wasi had left for London and sought protection from the UK government.

On the other hand, Salman Iqbal tweeted that he and his team were cooperating in the probe despite apprehensions.