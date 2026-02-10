Meghan Markle 'quietly dreaded' as ex-best friend receives lucrative offer for bombshell memoir about Duchess

Jessica's estranged husband recently shared major update on her and Meghan’s friendship

Meghan Markle’s former best friend Jessica Mulroney has received a major offer to write a memoir about her past friendship with the Duchess.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed that Jessica, once Meghan’s closest confidante, is being aggressively courted by major publishers for a tell-all book deal rumored to be worth up to $1 million — if she’s willing to say it all.

The royal expert said this is the scenario Meghan Markle has “quietly dreaded”.

A publishing insider tells Rob, “Jessica has absolutely nothing left to lose. Meghan cut her off years ago. The friendship is dead. The loyalty went with it.”

Jessica was not 'peripheral', she was inner 'sanctum', the expert said and added her children were page boys and bridesmaids at Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry.

“She was there for the Toronto years, the early Harry days, and the social climb that followed.”

Jessica saw ‘everything’, the insider said and says “And she remembers all of it.”

The falling-out came after Mulroney was publicly “cancelled” following a controversy involving fashion influencer Sasha Exeter.

Insiders insist Meghan moved swiftly — and coldly.

Rob continued, “Classic Meghan,” one insider sighs, adding “The moment trouble hits, she detaches. No mess, no mercy.”

The fresh claims came days after Jessica estranged husband shared major update on her and Meghan’s friendship saying they are on positive terms.