ACE DG appoints officers

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General (DG) Nadeem Sarwar Wednesday appointed Deputy Director/Assistant Director Prosecutors to handle anti-corruption cases in anti-corruption courts in the province.

Dy Director Prosecutor Imran Makhdoom has been appointed in the court of Senior Special Judge and Special Judge of anti-corruption in Lahore. Nazir Hussain, Dy Director (P-I) Prosecutor, was appointed in the court of Senior Special Judge and Special Judge anti-corruption Lahore. Arshad Qureshi, Dy Director Prosecutor, has been appointed in the court of Special Judge anti-corruption DG Khan, Amir Sarfraz Dy Director Prosecutor in the court of Special Judge anti-corruption Multan.

M Saeed, Deputy Director Prosecutor, was appointed in the court of Judge anti-corruption Bahawalpur, Ahmed Sher, Dy Director Prosecutor, in the court of Special Judge anti-corruption Faisalabad, Ghulam Muhammad, Dy Director Prosecutor, in the court of Special Judge anti-corruption Sargodha, Malik M Shahzad, AD Prosecutor, in the Court of Special Judge anti-corruption Rawalpindi, Zahid Hussain, AD Prosecutor, in the Court of Special Judge anti-corruption Gujranwala and Tahir Manzoor, Deputy Director Prosecutor, was appointed in the court of Special Judge AC Sahiwal.