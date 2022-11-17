ACE DG appoints officers

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General (DG) Nadeem Sarwar Wednesday appointed Deputy Director/Assistant Director Prosecutors to handle anti-corruption cases in anti-corruption courts in the province.
Dy Director Prosecutor Imran Makhdoom has been appointed in the court of Senior Special Judge and Special Judge of anti-corruption in Lahore. Nazir Hussain, Dy Director (P-I) Prosecutor, was appointed in the court of Senior Special Judge and Special Judge anti-corruption Lahore. Arshad Qureshi, Dy Director Prosecutor, has been appointed in the court of Special Judge anti-corruption DG Khan, Amir Sarfraz Dy Director Prosecutor in the court of Special Judge anti-corruption Multan.
M Saeed, Deputy Director Prosecutor, was appointed in the court of Judge anti-corruption Bahawalpur, Ahmed Sher, Dy Director Prosecutor, in the court of Special Judge anti-corruption Faisalabad, Ghulam Muhammad, Dy Director Prosecutor, in the court of Special Judge anti-corruption Sargodha, Malik M Shahzad, AD Prosecutor, in the Court of Special Judge anti-corruption Rawalpindi, Zahid Hussain, AD Prosecutor, in the Court of Special Judge anti-corruption Gujranwala and Tahir Manzoor, Deputy Director Prosecutor, was appointed in the court of Special Judge AC Sahiwal.
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in which Mehwish Batool in the subject of...
LAHORE:A meeting of the steering committee of "Akal 2" and "Education Programme" was held under the aegis of...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman along with, the ambassador of Japan for Pakistan Mr Mitishuoro Wada...
LAHORE:A cheque distribution ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak Scholarship programme 2022-23 was held under the ETPB on...
LAHORE:A general hold-up was organised by the Lahore police along with search, sweep and combing operations in...
LAHORE:In continuation of its unique campaign to save youth from the destructive addiction of drugs and electronic...
Comments