Couple, three kids suffer burns in gas explosion

Five members of a family suffered burn wounds in a gas explosion at their one-room house in the Golimar neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Rescuers transported the injured to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medical treatment where they were identified as 45-year-old Waseem, Ambreen, 35, Ume Habiba, 8, Rubab, 10, and Sami, 6.

Bomb disposal squad experts were also called at the property to ascertain the cause of the explosion. According to initial finding, a gas leakage in the house caused the explosion. The BD experts no severe damage happened due to the presence of windows in the house.

The Rizvia police said Waseem had a food stall business and he was cooking food late on Tuesday night when gas load shedding occurred in the area. He fell asleep without turning off the stove and the house got filled with gas. The explosion took place when he tried to light the stove in the morning.

Laid to rest

The funeral prayers of slain Counter-Terrorism Department Head constable Arshad Jadoon were offered at Police Headquarters in Garden on Wednesday. Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon and other senior police officers saluted the martyr and laid floral wreaths on the coffin.

Memon expressed condolence to the family of the martyred policeman and paid tribute to him for his services. Jadoon breathed his last on Tuesday after one-and-a-half months of treatment at a private hospital. The cop, the father of three children, was shot in his back during an exchange of fire with terrorists on October 1 in Ahsanabad.