Wild West of the East

The purchase and sale of arms with fake licences is quite common in Karachi, where it is not unusual for large caches of illegal arms to be found in the middle of the city. These harmful weapons are being sold to teens and youngsters, who subsequently turn to crime.

The Sindh police has to stop the circulation of illegal arms in Karachi, otherwise, the high levels of crime that have been plaguing the city will never come to an end.

Azum Baloch

Kech