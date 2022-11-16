Pervaiz reviews proposals on South Punjab secretariat

LAHORE : Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired a meeting at his office to review proposals to improve affairs of the South Punjab Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting decided to constitute a committee under Provincial Minister Raja Basharat to remove hurdles to make the South Punjab secretariat fully active. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mohsin Leghari, Akhtar Malik, Shahabuddin, former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, ACS Capt (r) Asadullah Khan, secretary finance, secretary regulations and others attended the meeting. ACS (South Punjab) gave a briefing to the participants.

The chief minister directed to ensure the use of 35 percent development funds allocated to South Punjab and made it clear that the incumbent government would ensure to achieve South Punjab-related targets while ensuring that these funds were not spent anywhere else.

PMLN always cheated the masses on the issue of South Punjab; he regretted and pointed out that there had been exemplary development in the South Punjab region in his previous tenure. The CM announced a phased construction and restoration of the Multan-Vehari road, adding the state-of-the-art circuit house and gymkhana club would also be built in Multan.

SCBA: A delegation led by Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Zuberi called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office Tuesday.

Former LHCBA president Jahangir Jhoja, former president Lahore Bar Arshad Jehangir Jhoja, former SCBA secretary Muhammad Asif Cheema, Mian Muhammad Munir Advocate and Mian Asad Munir were included in the delegation.

The chief minister congratulated Abid Zuberi on his success in the Supreme Court Bar Association's election and expressed best wishes to him. Solid steps were taken for the welfare of the legal fraternity in the previous tenure and the same would be done now, he assured and remarked that free treatment facilities would be provided to lawyers and their families at par with gazetted officers. The government has always prioritised the welfare of the lawyers and their problems would be solved on a priority basis, he said. He said that his doors were always open for the lawyer community and praised the lawyers’ role in democracy and the supremacy of the Constitution. If Pakistan is to be taken forward, the enforcement of law and justice must be ensured, the CM said, adding the lawyer community must play its role in bringing justice to the common man, he maintained. There is great joy in the election of Abid Zuberi as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and it is hoped that he would play an active role in solving the lawyers' problems.

Abid Zuberi said that the lawyer community appreciated the public welfare-oriented services of the chief minister.

OPC: The chief minister nominated Rai Shajar Abbas as the chairman of the district committee Nankana Sahib of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab. The CM gave Rai Shajar Abbas the notification during a meeting.

TARIQ TEDDY: Secretary Information and Culture Department Asif Iqbal Lodhi and Press Secretary to CM Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal visited ailing actor Tariq Teddy at PKLI and handed over a financial assistance cheque of Rs500,000 to his son on behalf of the chief minister. The CM also sent a bouquet to the actor and prayed for his speedy recovery, adding that every possible step would be taken in this regard.

Meanwhile, the specialised healthcare and medical education dept has sent a letter to Dean PKLI to immediately form a medical board for the treatment of the artist.