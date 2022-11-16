Life in the big city

Traffic jams are a waste of time, fuel and a source of pollution. As our roads have become more and more congested, traffic jams have become a part of life in Karachi. Some of the blame lies with the traffic police, who are failing to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Furthermore, it is time to recognize that our roads are outdated and need to be widened. Karachi is getting bigger and for that it will need bigger roads

Saira Niaz

Karachi