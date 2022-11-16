Fly Jinnah starts recruitment drive

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah has launched a recruitment drive in search of experienced pilots and young talents to join the airline, a statement said on Tuesday.

New inflight operations positions such as A320 captain, A320 senior first officer, fast track command, non-type rated captain, and cabin crew are opened at the airline.

Interested applicants can learn more about the requirements for each position on Fly Jinnah’s career page at its website. The candidates need to first create an account and submit their application, which will then be reviewed and shortlisted by the airline’s HR team.

According to Fly Jinnah, shortlisted candidates will receive an invitation to attend an assessment, followed by ground training for those who were successfully selected.

The airline launched its commercial operations this month, and currently operates domestic flights across five destinations in the country including, Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta. It operates a modern fleet that consists of three Airbus A320 aircraft for domestic destinations, with an aim to expand its operations internationally next year.