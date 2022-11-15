Punjab CM orders reducing his protocol, security

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Monday ordered to reduce the protocol and security for him and directed not to stop traffic during his movement.

Signal-to-signal traffic flow should be maintained and the stoppage of traffic at the place should not be more than one percent, he said. The CM asserted that stopping the traffic should be avoided keeping in mind the convenience of the people. “We have come for the convenience of the people,” he maintained.

The Punjab chief minister said that foreign teams and players would be given security according to the Blue Book and traffic police would be equipped with body cams. A security-related meeting was held under the chair of Pervaiz Elahi which was attended by provincial minister Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, and others.