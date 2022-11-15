Fawad Chaudhry. Facebook

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the country’s cannot move forward unless the unelected club is brought under the elected club.

Talking to a TV channel, he said the Supreme Court registrar did not allow PTI’s members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Senators, who were there to sign a petition, to enter the court.

Talking about the unelected club, he said an unelected registrar, who is grade 20 or 21 official, does not let the members of the Parliament (MPs) enter the court, a complainant cannot have an FIR registered against a Grade 20 or 21 official, and then there are unelected powerful judges of the apex court who can disqualify a prime minister.

He said the club of a 100 or 125 unelected people have held the entire country hostage, saying they would have to change their attitude, otherwise Pakistan will face a Sri Lanka-like crisis and people would not let these unelected few to walk in Islamabad streets.

He asked, “What is the level of public trust in institutions, adding, “We have to raise the level of institutions.”

He said there is a need for organised effort to change the situation under the leadership of Imran Khan. To a question, Fawad denied any meeting of the “three elders” (including President Alvi and Imran Khan) took place in Lahore, though he did not rule out any meeting in future. He reiterated Imran Khan’s demand for fresh elections, saying the PDM’s is not a representative government.

On the other hand, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari told a TV channel the Supreme Court is PTI’s last hope. When asked the apex court investigation would involve the government department, he said it would good if the investigations of attack on Imran Khan takes place under the supervision of the court by a panel formed by it.

To another question, Bukhari said Imran Khan is not quitting the anti-America narrative, rather he is saying we should move forward. Bukhari said all important decisions are being taken in Park Lane, London.