Robbers kill youth from Mirpurkhas for putting up resistance

By our correspondent

Another youth fell prey to street crime in Karachi on Monday while resisting a mugging bid in the Korangi area.

Police said 18-year-old Basit Ali died after two robbers on a motorcycle shot him for putting up resistance in their attempt to snatch his mobile phone near Dhobi Ghat within the Zaman Town police’s jurisdiction.

Following the incident, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and shifted the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. According to police, the deceased youth used to work at a burger shop for a daily wage of Rs600. He hailed from Mirpurkhas and was the eldest of four siblings. The incident took place when he had gone to eat Biryani. He was shot once in his chest.