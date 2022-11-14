An elite return

This letter refers to the news report ‘Nawaz Sharif gets diplomatic passport’ (November 10, 2022). It is quite evident that for an ordinary Pakistani, the process of acquiring a passport is very different than for a member of the political elite. This is the case even when said elite has been found guilty of corruption and has been declared an absconder.

When the background check was carried out, did the passport authorities not notice a pending sentence that this ‘Pakistani citizen’ still has to serve? How can a legal travel document be issued without clearance?

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada