Three wanted men arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: District police arrested three proclaimed offenders, 21 gamblers and 23 other suspects during search and strike operations on Saturday.

An official statement said that on the directive of DPO Haroon Rasheed, the cops conducted raids in several areas and arrested three wanted men as well as 23 other suspects in Toru, Katlang and Shahbazgarhi areas. The cops also recovered two rifles, a pistol and bullets.

In another raid in Par Hoti area, the cops arrested 21 gamblers busy in cock fighting, while the police also recovered Rs14000 cash on bet. The cops also arrested a drug peddler and recovered more than 2kg charas and arms from him.

Meanwhile Haroon Rasheed visited Shahbazgarhi police station, checked records and asked the cops to behave well with the visitors.