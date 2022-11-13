Imran, Belibova win ITF titles

ISLAMABAD: Uzbek Imran Khaitbaev won his first ITF International (first leg) junior title, outplaying Russian Amir Asylkozhaev in straight sets in the final at the PTF/SDA Courts on Saturday.

In front of a capacity crowd the curly haired Imran won 6-1, 6-2. He dominated the singles right from the word go and made his opponent struggle for points. “ I have hardly any international exposure before coming here. This is my first major international outside my country and I am glad that I have won it comfortably,” Imran said.

Lia Belibova (Moldova) annexed the girls singles title beating Polina Kaibekova (RUS) 6-4, 6-4. Just one break in each set was enough to give her the title.

“This is my first title at international level. I am new to junior circuit and am excited to have won it,” Lia Belibova said.

Players (boys/girls) from Turkey, Russia, India, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Australia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, USA, Nepal, Malaysia, Moldova and Japan participated in the leg-1 event.

Senator Salim Saifullah Khan President-PTF was the chief guest. The closing ceremony was also attended by Humayun Saifullah Khan (former Provincial Minister-KPK) and a large number of participants and tennis lovers.

The President-PTF, while addressing the participants, thanked them for visiting Pakistan.

The President-PTF also stated that the conduct of such events in Pakistan and the participation of foreign players will further promote the soft image of Pakistan besides providing an opportunity for local players to compete with quality players. He also showed satisfaction with the overall arrangements.

The PTF President thanked the Islamabad Police for providing foolproof security coverage for this event, and the media for highlighting the event comprehensively.