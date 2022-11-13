‘Quack’ killed in Gadap City drive-by shooting

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting near a restaurant on the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City police station on Saturday.

According to SHO Zulfiqar Ali, the man, who hailed from Peshawar, was a quack and a resident of Gadap City.

When he reached near his clinic in the area, suspects travelling in a car shot and killed him.

Following the incident, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, the deceased was identified as 40-year-old Haroon, son of Mir, and he had been shot at least five times.

The police found five empty shells at the scene, out of which four were of a 30 bore pistol and one was of a 9mm gun. The empties were sent to the laboratory of the Sindh Police for ballistics’ cross-matching.

The police officer said the man had contracted two marriages, and his first wife was in Peshawar. After the second marriage, Haroon had had no contact with his first wife.

The incident appeared to be the result of a family dispute. A case has been registered an investigation is underway.