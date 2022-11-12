 
close
Saturday November 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

President meets Punjab governor

By Our Correspondent
November 12, 2022

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday reached here and held a meeting with Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor House. Balighur Rehman received the president and discussed various issues related to the current situation.

Comments