CJP administers oath to three SC judges

ISLAMABAD: Three judges of the high courts on Friday took oath as judges of the Supreme Court in a ceremony held here in the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial administered the oath of office to Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, judge of Sindh High Court, Justice Shahid Waheed, judge of Lahore High Court and Justice Athar Minallah, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, as judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, office-bearers of Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association, senior advocates, advocates-on-record and officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandail, being the Chairman of the Commission, had approved elevation of these three judges to Supreme Court.

After the Commission’s recommendation, their names were referred to the parliamentary committee on the appointment of judges in the superior courts. The committee approved the elevation of these judges and thereafter, the President of Pakistan also approved their elevation to the apex court.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday administered an oath to Justice Aamer Farooq as Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The oath-taking ceremony that took place at the Aiwan-e-Sadr was attended by senior judges and government officials. Justice Aamer Farooq, the senior most judge of IHC, is the sixth chief justice of the Islamabad High Court.