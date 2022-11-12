CUI ranks 18th among Asian universities

Islamabad: QS has ranked Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) among the top #18 in Southern Asia and overall, among the top 150 among the Asian Universities, QS Quacquarelli Symonds Asia university rankings 2023. QS World University Rankings is a system that provides a detailed snapshot of an institution, identifying the best universities based on program strength, facilities, graduate employability, social responsibility, and inclusiveness.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, rector CUI in his message appreciated the industrious efforts and important role of faculty members in achieving this milestone.

He said, “This is indeed a moment of pride for Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) that QS World University rankings: Asia 2023 has ranked CUI in the bracket of the top 150 universities of Asia.”

This great achievement was made possible with the diligent efforts and perseverance of faculty members and management of CUI.

He added that researchers are required to particularly focus on Sustainable Development Goals and local development priorities before formulating their research projects.