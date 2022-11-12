PTI Mansehra rally termed a flop show

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) deputy provincial head Maulana Hidayatullah Shah on Friday declared the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf public gathering held here a day earlier as a failed power show.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf claims much of its popularity. In fact, it couldn’t even assemble around a thousand workers in its gathering addressed by its central leaders,” the Maulana told reporters here.

He said that a handful of PTI workers would take part in the long March being held on Imran Khan’s call.

“We will show our party’s power on Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s arrival on November 26 as this will be a turning point in the politics of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Hidayatullah Shah added.

The former senator said that the PTI long march couldn’t achieve its desired results of snap polls in the country as all political parties in the

government’s alliance were unanimous to

hold the general elections after completing their term in power.