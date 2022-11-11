Sania-Shoaib marriage on the rocks?

KARACHI: News claiming separation between former skipper of the Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star and social media heartthrob Sania Mirza has attracted the world media’s attention. The news has caused concern among the couple’s fans. However, none of them has so far confirmed the separation. Shoaib had got married to Sania in 2010 attracting worldwide attention. The couple shifted to Dubai after marriage. Last week, they celebrated the birthday of their only son Azhan Mirza Malik in Dubai and the event pictures had gone viral on the social media.

The couple also did modelling for several Pakistani brands. News about bickering between the two had made headlines earlier but their only son seemed to be hindering their separation.

Sources also claimed that the couple had had sour relations but their family elders brought about a rapprochement. The Indian media, however, has claimed that Malik and Sania have decided to separate and documentation was the only hitch in this regard.

A friend of Shoaib Malik confirmed that the couple had separated and they would confirm it themselves. A few days back, Sania posted on her Instagram handle, “Tootay dil kahan jayn, in Allah’s search?” Shoaib Malik was contacted over phone but he refused to confirm or reject the news about their separation.