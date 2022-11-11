PTI leader debunks charges against army officer

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Major (retd) Khurram Hameed Rokhri on Thursday debunked party chief Imran Khan’s allegation against a general officer, saying he is a man of principles.

Speaking in Geo News programme Capital Talk anchored by Hamid Mir, he said the general officer is two-course junior to him, and he knows him the way Hamid Mir knows Saleem Safi. He said a bunch of sycophants surrounding “mazloom” (poor) Imran have brought him to this juncture, adding he does not pay heed to those sincere to him, including his sisters.

Narrating the details, he said at a meeting in Bani Gala, it was said the general officer has been tasked with crushing Imran Khan’s narrative and the PTI, Rokhri said that he interjected, affirming the officer is a thorough professional and a man principles, who would not sell his conscience and honour to please anyone.

Rokhri said Salman briefed Imran Khan on his views about the officer, adding PTI chief asked Salman to tell him (Rokhri) to confront the officer. Rokhri said he, as desired by Imran, met the officer.

Rokhri said that when he asked the officer if he had been tasked with crushing the PTI, he responded, “What are you talking about; don’t you know me. I was posted (to this office) on Gen Sarfraz’s martyrdom day. Imran is leader of country’s largest political party and a hero. Why would I go against him? If some people are telling Imran things like this, tell him there is nothing like this.” Rokhri said he conveyed all that to Imran, adding that on his suggestion, the officer was also willing to meet Imran.

Rokhri said he met the officer again, who said, “You people should continue with your struggle. If any obstruction comes from our side, we would answer (be answerable). You people should stop calling names to generals and martyrs.”

Rokhri said he was asked to meet the officer for the third time, adding he, along with Salman as Imran’s spokesperson, met the officer. Rokhri said the meetings with the officer took place after Dr Shahbaz Gill’s incident.

Rokhri said that when Salman asked for yet another meeting, he (Rokhri) suggested Imran’s meeting with the officer. “The PTI sent me the conditions for talks, which I forwarded to the persons being named. They agreed to meet but suggested a place other than theirs or ours.”

Rokhri said that later, Salman called him to Islamabad for meeting with Imran, but he could not see Imran despite a long wait. He said he was called again, but again he could not meet the party chief. Rokhri said that he refused when he was called for the third time after the attack on Imran.

He said he wanted normalize the situation but refused, telling them (PTI leaders) that he won’t be part the game they have started. He quipped, “Hasn’t Alvi Sahib arranged the meeting.”

The PTI leader said he spoke truth about the general officer on a TV channel, but the abusive brigade started targeting him (Rokhri). He said Faisal Vawda was also sincerely trying to defuse the situation, but the abusive brigade went after him. Rokhri said he questions the narrative the party is building in the long march. Imran’s strength is vote, not Lashkar (mob), through which he formed the government.