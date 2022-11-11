Significance of science in society highlighted

Ag APP

Islamabad : World Science Day for Peace and Development was celebrated across the globe on Thursday to highlight the indispensable role of science in human society.

Unesco Islamabad in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (Comstech), the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (Comsats), the Economic Cooperation Organisation Science Foundation (ECO¬SF), and the PAS, will organise an event in connection to the World Science Day, at the Comstech Secretariat, Islamabad on November 16, 2022. During the event, experts will cover the areas of basic sciences like the role of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics in daily lives and sustainable development.

Participants will include representatives of several embassies and high commissions, government officials, scientists, students, teachers, researchers, science communicators and science journalists. “We need more basic science to achieve The 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals,” the United Nations General Assembly noted in December 2021. The share of domestic research expenditure devoted to basic sciences varies widely from one country to another.