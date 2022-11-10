Pakistan-China relations pivotal

Islamabad : Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed has said that Pakistan’s relations with China are pivotal not only in terms of its foreign policy but relations with the world also.

He stated this while delivering his keynote address at a roundtable discussion on ‘Pakistan-China Relations,’ organised here by Institute of Strategic Studies in collaboration with National Security Division and Islamabad Policy Research Institute.

Senator Mushahid said that the bilateral relations stand on a firm ground of mutual trust and mutual gains, which are time-tested. He informed the audience about the tectonic shifts and changes that are taking place among the great powers in the global arena. He was very loud and clear in stating that China never undermined Pakistan’s core national issues and Pakistan reciprocated the same by supporting China on its important issues.

He also maintained that Pakistan’s foreign policy is not ideological but is realistic and pragmatic based on safeguarding its national interests and sustaining its friendship with China. He also talked about revival of second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which will boost Pakistan’s economic status in the longer term.

Former ambassador of Pakistan to China, Masood Khalid giving an overview of Pakistan-China relations mentioned China’s assistance to Pakistan, which comes with no strings attached. CPEC, in his view, is a propellant for the two countries to take the relations forward.

Earlier, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, director-general, ISSI, in his introductory remarks said that Pakistan and China share historic ties with each other that stood the test of time.