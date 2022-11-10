PTI out to stop foreign investment: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah says PTI Chairman Imran Khan is pursuing the agenda of halting the foreign investment in Pakistan.

Talking to a news channel, he said Imran was trying to make the appointment of army chief controversial. “The people have rejected the PTI’s long march, and only a small group of supporters and workers are behind Imran,” he added.

Commenting on senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya, Sana said a fact-finding committee was collecting evidences. Sharing information, he said, there were two suspicious persons behind the gruesome murder adding that the investigators were trying to find the clues from Dubai and Kenya.

Replying to a question about the governor’s rule in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, “We are planning to slap the governor’s rule in two provinces due to the unavoidable circumstances created by the long march.