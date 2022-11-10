US urges all parties to exercise restraint

WASHINGTON DC: Urging on all parties to refrain from violence, harassment, the US State Deptt spokesman Ned Price reiterated the United States condemnation of the assassination attempt on former premier Imran Khan and stated that violence had ‘no place’ in politics.

Commenting on the Wazirabad attack, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price maintained that the country continued “to strongly condemn the shooting of Imran Khan”.

Referring to an earlier statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Price stated that “violence has no place in politics” and that the US was “concerned about these reports of violence”. “We call on all parties to refrain from violence, harassment, intimidation, and to respect the rule of law,” the spokesperson added.

He furthered that the US was “deeply committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan” and stood “with the people of Pakistan”. Price also restated the concern about “what has happened in Pakistan in recent days”, adding that political parties should “never” resort to violence.

“They should express their disagreements peacefully, using – employing universal rights – freedom of expression, freedom of assembly – but violence is never the answer,” Price said when asked about the “current political chaos” in Pakistan.

He offered condolences to the family of the individual who was killed and hoped for a “quick and thorough recovery of all who were injured, including Imran Khan”. Responding to a question on press freedom, Price maintained that the US “routinely” raised concerns about press freedom with all stakeholders around the world. A day after the PTI chief survived an assassination attempt, the US condemned the shooting and urged “all parties to remain peaceful and refrain from violence”.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned the firing incident and stated that violence has no place in politics. “The US strongly condemns the shooting of Imran Khan at a political rally. We wish him and all others injured a quick recovery,” he added.