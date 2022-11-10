Saudi envoy pays rich tribute to Allama Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki, while paying rich tributes to the Poet of the East, Doctor Allama Muhammad Iqbal, on Wednesday, his birthday, has tweeted an incident and quote of the Allama Iqbal.
He reminded that Allama Iqbal wrote that he was reciting the Holy Quran one morning as per usual when his father came to him and told him that always read the Quran with the understanding that it was ascended upon you (for you), meaning Allah Almighty is conversing with you.
The diplomatic sources said that it was for the first time that a Saudi envoy had shown his interest in celebrating birthday of the poet. The Saudi mission here took to twitter to convey a message on the occasion by reminding “Let us rejoice Iqbal Day together.”
The gesture has been widely admired by the social media since Persian speaking countries had been observing the occasions with regard to Allama Iqbal, whose parts of poetry are in Persian language. But in Arab countries, despite being read, the enthusiasm isn’t that common. It is read and admired in Persian speaking countries as well with fair amount of interest like the whole world.
