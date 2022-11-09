LAHORE: Pakistan is hosting around 3,000 Sikh pilgrims, who arrived from India through the Wagah Border to celebrate the 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Kartarpur on Tuesday.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) made all arrangements, including security, accommodation, medical and transport to facilitate the pilgrims during their sacred visit. On the directions of the ETPB Chairman Abdul Rehman Ghilani, the officers and employees of the board would remain alert around the clock to serve the visiting pilgrims.

The Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal visited the Gurdwara Janam Asthan to felicitate the Sikh pilgrims and said that Baba Guru Nanak taught the lesson of harmony and tolerance. Iqbal said:

“Baba Guru Nanak taught religious harmony and tolerance, Pakistan was found to ensure freedom to the people of all faiths.” The Kartarpur Corridor connects Pakistani and the Indian Punjab, the hub of Sikhism.