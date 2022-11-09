Prohibited funding case: LHC restrains FIA from harassing Imran

LAHORE: Taking up PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition challenging a call-up notice issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the prohibited funding case, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the anti-graft watchdog against harassing the former prime minister.

During the course of proceedings, IHC’s Justice Asjad Javed Ghural sought a reply from the FIA, the interior ministry and other parties made by the petitioner on the next hearing. The court asked if some action could be taken against a political party following the instructions of federal government. “Does this inquiry have any legal protection or not?” asked the court.

In response to this, Khan’s lawyer said: “The inquiry of the prohibited funding case has no legal protection.” “The FIA alleges that the PTI’s accounts were opened with the signatures of the party’s top leadership,” the court maintained. “Do you accept these accounts?” questioned the court. “There are 13 accounts that the PTI doesn’t accept,” replied the lawyer. The LHC also suspended the FIA notice to summon Imran Khan. Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till December 7.