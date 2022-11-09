Public holiday on Iqbal Day restored

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Tuesday announced November 9 as a public holiday in connection with the birth anniversary of national poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said, “The Prime Minister has been pleased to desire that 9th November (Iqbal Day) shall henceforth be observed as a public holiday.” Following this, the Cabinet Division in a notification said, “In continuation of the Cabinet Division’s circular, it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to restore the public holiday on the birthday of Allama Iqbal i.e. 9th November. Therefore, Wednesday 9th November 2022 shall be observed as public holiday throughout the country.”