Powerball jackpot grows to record $2.3 billion in US

WASHINGTON: The US Powerball jackpot grew to a mind-boggling $2.3 billion on Tuesday -- the largest prize in world history -- leaving countless Americans clinging to hope of winning big.
There were no winners in Monday´s drawing, Powerball USA announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning, soon after a delayed drawing took place. The drawing was postponed after a participating lottery needed more time to complete security protocols due to high demand for tickets.
Powerball tickets are sold in nearly all states -- 45 of 50 -- as well as Washington DC, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The last time someone claimed the Powerball jackpot was August 3, when a lucky ticket holder in Pennsylvania raked in an estimated $206.9 million.
Since then, 40 consecutive draws have produced no winner, and the Powerball jackpot has grown and grown. The latest winnerless drawing for a prize of $1.9 billion actually came out to a final figure of $2.04 billion following massive ticket demand.
Tickets cost $2 and a winner can choose either a lump sum payment, calculated for the next drawing at $1.124 billion, or opt to be paid in installments over 29 years. Most winners choose the lump sum payout. The next drawing will occur Wednesday evening.
TEHRAN: Iran has charged two women journalists with propaganda against the state, the judiciary said on Tuesday, as it...
COLOMBO: The United Nations on Tuesday warned of a worsening food crisis in bankrupt Sri Lanka and said the number of...
ROME: Italian archaeologists announced on Tuesday the extraordinary discovery of more than 20 bronze statues created...
BRUSSELS: Spyware has been used "illegitimately" to conduct surveillance in at least four EU countries -- Greece,...
OTTAWA: China is playing "aggressive games" with democracies and Canadian institutions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...
PITTSBURGH: Millions of Americans voted on Tuesday in midterm elections that will decide the balance of power in...
Comments