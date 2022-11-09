Waiting game

It is observed that many talented candidates are unable to secure a government job due to the age restrictions on postings. These candidates, many hailing from very humble backgrounds, spend years searching for a public sector job, only to find that they have crossed the age limit relevant to the position they are targeting. Often, this is not due to any fault on the candidate’s part, rather, it is the government organizations and educational institutions that are to blame.
These institutions work at a snail’s pace, which leads to delays in the processing of applications and release of test results. This lackadaisical work ethic eats up the candidate’s valuable time, with many finding themselves overage by the end of the process. The current age-limit relaxation of up to five years is clearly not serving its purpose.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
