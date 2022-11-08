Video featuring Swati ‘fake’, FIA tells Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Monday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Interior that they conducted forensic examination of the objectionable video featuring Senator Azam Swati after a letter was written to them by the Ministry of Interior but found the video ‘fake’.

The response came from the FIA after Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Moshin Aziz questioned from the FIA officials who ordered to conduct forensic examination of the objectionable video clip related to Senator Azam Swati. The meeting of the Senate body was held with Senator Mohsin Aziz in the chair on Monday, in which the Senate Standing Committee on Interior sought the details of the money laundering case established by the FIA against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz during the previous regime. It is pertinent to mention that a special court in Lahore has already acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case.

Taking up the issue of leaked video of Senator Azam Swati, Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Moshin Aziz reiterated that only a few people have access to the video as it was not leaked on the social media. He also directed the Ministry of Interior to provide details regarding the timing of the letter sent to the FIA.

Senator Saifullah Abro demanded the authorities provide details related to expenses incurred on the containers acquired to block roads. IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir replied that the details regarding the expenses on containers would be provided in the next meeting. Senator Mohsin Aziz strongly condemned the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan and humiliating incident of Senator Azam Swati.

He categorically stated that these kinds of incidents would only lead the country towards the anarchy and lawlessness. “One is unable to find an example of such cowardly incidents in the modern world,” he added.

The committee adopted the report of sub-committee constituted to probe the incident of raid at Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee conducted by the FIA’s cybercrime wing. Senator Kamil Ali Agha, convener of the committee, suggested the matter be referred to the privilege committee.

Senator Mohsin Aziz also inquired the IGP Islamabad that why the FIR was registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act against the alleged offender Saleh Muhammad. IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan replied the police are inquiring into matter and the committee will be apprised of the findings once the inquiry is completed.

The meeting was attended by Senator Seemee Ezdi, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Senator Walid Iqbal, Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Syed Sabir Shah, IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Ministry of Interior Additional Secretary Asad Islam Mani and others.