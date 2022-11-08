Five of a family killed as car plunges into ditch

Five members of a family lost their lives while one was injured when a car plunged into a ditch along the Super Highway.
The accident took place late on the night between Sunday and Monday. Ambulances from welfare organisations reached the scene and transported the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where they were identified as 45-year-old Ahmar, Samina, 40, Hammad, 14, Abdullah, 14 and Fahmida, 48, while the injured as 21-year-old Abiha.
According to police, the family had come to visit a private housing society where their car fell into the ditch outside an under-construction building apparently due to speeding. They added that the family resided in the Malir Halt area. According to Gadap City SHO Zulfiqar Ali, no case had been registered so far as the incidnet happened by accident. He said the police were looking for the CCTV footage of the incident to ascertain the actual cause of the accident.
