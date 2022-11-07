Punjab IGP decides to step down for personal reasons

Punjab Police IG Faisal Shahkar. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General (IG) of Police Faisal Shahkar has decided to step down from his office, citing personal reasons, reported local media on Sunday.

In a letter to the federal government, the Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar said he cannot continue discharging his duties due to personal reasons. It may be noted that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) leader Moonis Elahi, son of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, held an important meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Lahore. During the meeting, matters pertaining to the registration of FIR following an attack on Imran Khan and other issues came under discussion.

According to sources privy to the matter, the former prime minister also directed Moonis Elahi to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab, Faisal Shahkar, from his post. Moonis Elahi accepted Imran Khan’s demand and assured him of the removal of IGP Punjab, the sources said. Earlier, the federal government suspended the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore, Ghulam Muhammad Dogar, after the Governor’s House came under attack.

The Establishment Division issued a notification to suspend the 21-Grade officer of the police service. “Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan presently serving under Government of Punjab, is placed under suspension, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification stated.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal refused to work despite completing his leave. Afzal applied for another 30-day leave for the fourth time from November 7 to December 6, which the chief minister approved.

Abdullah Sambal has been asked to continue working as acting chief secretary for another 30 days. CS Afzal had first applied for leave for 14 days, then 7 days and then 30 days.