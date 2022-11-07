Top Iranian actor vows to stay

Paris: One of the best known actors remaining in Iran on Sunday strongly backed the protest movement that has rocked the country, vowing to stay in her homeland and pay “any price” for her rights.

Taraneh Alidoosti, well known to international audiences as a regular star in films by Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi, said she planned to stop working and instead support the families of those killed or arrested in the crackdown.

“I am the one who stays here and I have no intention of leaving,” Alidoosti, 38, wrote in a post on Instagram amid a crackdown that has seen several prominent cultural figures arrested. She denied having any passport other than an Iranian one or any residence abroad.