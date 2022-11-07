PTI protests against assassination attempt on Imran for third day

Supporters and leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held protests in Karachi for the third consecutive day on Sunday against the assassination attempt on the party chief Imran Khan.

PTI workers and leaders gathered at Five Star Chowrangi where they shouted slogans against the federal and Sindh governments. Addressing the protesters, PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar criticised the former PTI ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), which is now part of the coalition government in the Centre. He referred to the earlier head office of the MQM, Nine Zero, and said that now, ‘nine’ had been subtracted from it, after which only ‘zero’ remained.

He said a large convoy would go to Islamabad from Karachi when the PTI long march would resume. The imported government had spread chaos all over the country, he said, adding that now, the PTI would bring about a revolution, instead of just change.

PTI Karachi General Secretary Saifur Rahman said that whenever their captain had called the people of Karachi, they came out to support him en masse. “Imran Khan's name beats in our hearts. The attack on Khan was meant to attack the leader of the world of Islam,” he maintained.

PTI Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman said that major political movements in Pakistan had historically started in Karachi. It would be written in history that the PTI revolution began in Karachi, he stated. He said the supporters of Khan would go with him till the end. Thousands of people from Karachi were ready to go to Islamabad, he claimed.