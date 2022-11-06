New solid waste management system expanded

Islamabad : The pilot phase of the Integrated Waste Management plan has been expanded to more residential sectors which can result in the generation of a reliable revenue stream in the future.

The new system includes front-end collection, sweeping, and transportation of municipal waste from the residential sectors. The old system is also being used in other sectors that are yet to be included in the latest set up.

Islamabad has a population of about 2 million and generates approximately 1,000 tons of municipal waste per day. In order to carry out this gigantic task smoothly and as per the standards of the modern metropolis, a swift and efficient solid waste management system has been initiated in some sectors.

Under the new system, garbage bins will be provided at designated locations in addition to the door-to-door collection of garbage and revamping of the entire bin system.

The existing sanitation system is only covering the sectorial area while there are no proper arrangements for carrying out the cleanliness of the rural areas and suburbs of the city. The new system will also cater to the needs of the people living in rural areas and facing various environmental and health hazards.

The civic agency has been making efforts to establish a modern landfill site with all safeguards for the disposal of waste, set up a compost fertilizer plant or a waste-to-energy recovery, and development of a modern incineration plant for the treatment of hazardous waste.

An official said, “We will make arrangements for swift lifting and transportation of municipal solid waste from community dustbin sites and collection points to designated garbage transfer stations.”

He said, “We are currently using hydraulic refuse packers (garbage compactors), skips (large garbage containers), lifting vehicles and tractors towed mechanical sweepers. The induction of the latest machinery and vehicles will further improve our system.”