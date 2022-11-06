Security paradigm to resist PTI’s long march

Islamabad : Three forces – Police, Rangers, and Frontier Constabulary – would be deployed in and around the federal capital Islamabad to keep peace and to protect the lives and properties of the people during the march into Islamabad by PTI Chief Imran Khan.

A comprehensive plan has been finalised to secure the Capital City and to avoid any mutiny in the most sensitive city of the country.

The force will fight to maintain peace in the Capital City with the motive of protecting life, property, and honour of citizens, security of national installations, counter-terrorism, and law and order situation said in the plan.

The federal capital police with the support of the Rangers, the Frontier Constabulary and other borrowed forces from provinces are all set to tighten their noose around the neck of miscreants creating disorder in the city in the name of Long March. Anti-Riot Unit (ARU), Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), and other peacekeeping forces would strengthen the fighting forces.

Total of 15,116 personnel – 4,412 cops from Islamabad, 4,876 personnel of Frontier Constabularies, 4,525 from Rangers, and 1,064 from Sind province – were equipped with substances required to maintain order and to protect the lives and properties of the people.

567 teargas guns, 50,050 teargas shells, 500 12-bore guns, 37,300 12-bore rounds, 2,430 masks, 335 vehicles, 17 paper ball guns, 11,000 paper balls, 10,500 spray paint, and 26 megaphones have been provided to the law enforcement agencies to counter any peace breaching act from the law-breaking troublemakers.

2 officers of the ranks of DIG/Capital Police Officer (CPO) would command the force while, 4 SSPs, 11 SPs, 30 ASPs/DSPs, 60 Inspectors, and 304 upper subordinates would be included in the fighting force, said in the plan.

All Supervisory Officers shall ensure that Officers/operational cops are not armed while on duty.

The force will come into the field with the motive of protecting of life, property, and honour of citizens, security of national installations, counter-terrorism, and law and order situation.

The fighting force will be divided into three sections – A, B and C – Party A will stop in front, Party B will make arrests from the right side and Party C will make arrests from the left side. The cops who will deliver according to situation will be rewarded in cash.

“8887 personnel equipped with required substances have been borrowed from the other law enforcement agencies to strengthen the Islamabad police,” the security plan indicated.

According to the logistic support being given to maintain law and order in the city, 616 teargas guns, 50050 teargas shells, 611 guns of 12 bore, 36700 rounds of 12 bore, 2430 masks, 374 vehicles, 17 paper ball guns, 4000 paper balls, 15000 spray paints, and 16 megaphones

According to the plan, three tiers of the law enforcing forces would be deployed at every point, with the responsibility to resist the mob from the front and hurl teargas to disperse the storm of the agitating people and the force deployed on their right-wing and left-wing, would be responsible for resorting to lathi charge and arrested them. The state of emergency would be declared when the mob enters into Red Zone-1 and Red Zone-2 after breaching the security barricades, the plan said, and added that intense steps would be taken to stay away the violent agitators from the sensitive installations.

Special measures would be taken to avoid any act of possible terrorism, and anti-terrorist arrangements would be taken to counter such activity. “Any act of terror campaign or countrywide violence could not be ruled out,” warned in the security plan.

“According to the security strategic paradigm, every personnel deployed for the security duty would be unarmed to avoid an armed clash with the PTI protesters, from the KP, who is, reportedly carrying lethal weapons with them,” said the planned hypothesis.