Sunday November 06, 2022
Lahore

PU VC inspects arrangements

By APP
November 06, 2022

LAHORE : PU VC Asghar Zaidi visited girls and boys hostels and various places of the university on Saturday and mingled with students. Asghar Zaidi also took food and juice at the famous canteen located in the hostels. He urged the students to do research which could address social and national issues, saying that solving the problems of the students was among top priorities.

