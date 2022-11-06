Children’s art carnival at Alhamra

LAHORE : Hundreds of paintings, installations and models made by children were put on display at the Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall on Saturday.

On the 2nd day, the children created art from trash like paper, cardboard, plastic and glass bottles, tin caps on glass bottle, straws, expired food in packets, buttons, and strings and much more under the theme of recycling.

The three-day art event was organised by a local school that gave their students a chance to come up with innovative ideas and showcase their talent.

A large number of children took part in a painting competition held on the 2nd day. They were given two hours to paint in which the talented children created amazing art work. The paintings on display, particularly still life, reflected that the children were imparted the art skills at the school.

A child had created an impressive model of Lahore Fort from cardboard with minute details, there was a model of the Ka’aba with people doing tawaf, again from cardboard. This too was awe-inspiring. There were models of life-cycles, well, houses and several decorative objects.

The three days of the mega art show were a carnival of ideas and colours that evoked joy. Children, parents, dignitaries and people from different occupations came to see the effort put in by the children and their teachers.

One quite amazing thing was that teachers of a certain campus could be identified immediately because they all wore similar dresses. There was this aura of harmony.

On the third and last day of the event, special children’s work was put on display. The Trust School has announced a written quiz competition for its affiliate schools on Dec 17.

At the end of the art festival, singer Jawad Ahmed enthralled the audience with his performance. Prizes and certificates were distributed among the students at the end of the function. -- Saadia Salahuddin.