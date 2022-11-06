Iran capture Asian Taekwondo trophy

ISLAMABAD: Iran scooped up six gold and two silver medals to lift the 4th Combaxx Asian Open International Taekwondo Seniors Trophy (G2) at the Liaquat Gymnasium.

Pakistan secured second place in the championship by winning three gold, three silver, and one bronze medals while Egypt ended up third with two gold, one silver, and five bronze medals to its credit.

However, in the junior category events, Pakistani athletes secured the top position with three gold, and one silver medal, Bahrain was declared second while Iran had to content with the third position.

On the last and final day of the prestigious event, Kazakhstan’s Nouray Bouzenova won the gold medal beating Pakistan’s Fatima-tuz-Zehra 2-0 in the -49kg women’s final.