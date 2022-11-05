Siraj asks political parties, workers to maintain peace

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has appealed to the political parties and their workers to maintain peace as the country could not afford more tragedies and mishaps.

In a statement from Mansoorah on Friday, he said the intense fight among the political parties, which reached, to the level of personal animosity posing a serious threat to already fragile democracy and social structure. It was high time the leadership of the political parties sit together to find solution to the prevailing crises.

Institutions should work within their domain defined in the constitution, as rule of law was the key to put the country on track of prosperity, he said. There was no room for violence and extremism in politics, he said, adding the situation could further deepen the crisis if sanity was not prevailed particularly at a time when the national economy and governance was on the verge of collapse.

He condemned the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan and prayed for the quick recovery of former prime minister and his injured colleagues and workers. He also prayed for the soul of the PTI worker who lost his life. He said the attack raised a question mark on the ability of Punjab government to protect its leader. If a government could not ensure protection to a political leader what would be the situation of a common man, he asked.