Dr Faisal shows how bullets, fragments injured Imran

LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Hospital CEO Dr Faisal Sultan Friday said the X-ray of PTI chief Imran Khan’s right leg showed that his tibia was fractured.

Briefing the media here, Dr Sultan, who is treating the PTI chief, showed the X-ray and said, “In this scan, the line you see on the right leg is the main artery. The bullet fragments are very near it.”

Imran had asked Dr Sultan to brief the masses about his health while revealing that he was hit by four bullets. Dr Sultan highlighted the details of the injuries. Earlier, he said a medical board — comprising senior doctors — was treating Imran and he was doing well. “The CT scan and MRI were conducted on Thursday. The bullet fragment has chipped his tibia. Some parts of the bullet are still visible in the X-ray report,” he said.