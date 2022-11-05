FIR against interior minister sought

MANSEHRA: A former aspirant for the office of tehsil chairman on Friday approached the City Police Station seeking registration of a first information report against Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah over the Wazirabad incident.
Adil Dilawar, a former aspirant for the officer of tehsil chairman, through an application asked the Station-House-Officer (SHO) of the City Police Station to register an FIR against the Federal Minister for Interior, who according to him, was behind the assassination attempt on ex-premier Imran Khan in Wazirabad, Punjab.
“Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah hurled life threats on the former premier and PTI Chief Imran Khan. And he is involved in an assassination attempt on his life and should be charged under relevant sections of the law,” he added.
