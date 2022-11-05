Initiative to enhance youth capacity building

Islamabad : Over 40 Young Development Fellows (YDFs) formally joined the Ministry of Planning Development & special initiatives for one-year internship programme initiated by the ministry.

YDF was an initiative of the Planning Commission under which the youth were engaged to generate fresh ideas to take the country towards progress and development and 40 YDFs were from different background like economists, social scientists, engineers, IT and professionals.

YDF are selected for a one-year programme with built-in ‘stretch/learning assignment’ where they gained valuable on job experience. They will be a member of team where they are expected to make significant contribution towards the unit's work programme while gaining a broad overview of Planning Commission's policies and functions.

The key objective of this programme is to enhance capacity of young Pakistanis in the area relevant to Planning Commission, development, strategic planning, performance management & evaluation, project management/ appraisal, public policy formulation and development communications.

The introductory session of YDF was held with Secretary Ministry of Planning Commission, Syed Ali Shah, along with Additional Secretary, Joint Chief Economist and other officials of the ministry. The YDFs will be deputed in different sections for one-year.

Welcoming the YDFs, Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah congratulated them for joining the Ministry which considered a strong history of over 60-years in the country.