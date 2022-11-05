5,372 e-challans issued through cameras

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have issued 5,372 e-challans to motorists over various traffic violations in federal capital Islamabad through safe city cameras during the last month, a police spokesman said.

He said that, the e-challans tickets were delivered to the violators at their home address, DIG Safe City said. A copy of challan was attached with the master file of the vehicles at the excise office over non-payment of penalty amount within the given time, he added. The car owners who were subjected to a fine could not sell or transfer their vehicle until the clearance of dues.

The fine amount could be paid through different banks, mobile accounts and other digital means. He further said that there was a significant decline observed in the number of road mishaps and traffic violations in the federal capital after introducing this new challan system.

The move was aimed at getting residents of the capital to abide by traffic laws even in the absence of traffic officers with the use of modern technology, he maintained.